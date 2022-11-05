In Himachal manifesto, Congress's '10 guarantees': Jobs for youth, free power

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh at its party headquarters in Shimla. The grand old party has promised 10 guarantees to the state's people, including the provision of employment to youth, 300 units of free electricity and monthly compensation to women. Addressing a press conference, the president of the party's manifesto committee - Dhani Ram Shandil - said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made the lives of people difficult.

“Himachal's public voted for the BJP in the last assembly elections. And five years later, the public is feeling cheated,” Shandil said. He insisted out that Congress has been fulfilling all its poll promises.

Here are the some of 10 poll guarantees of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh:

> Old pension scheme will be revived.

> Employment opportunities for 5 lakh youth.

> Himachal's women will receive a compensation of ₹1,500 per month.

> 300 units of free electricity in Himachal Pradesh

> A start-up fund of ₹680 crore for the youth.

> Four English medium schools will open in every legislative assembly region of Himachal.

> Free medical treatment in every village through mobile clinics.

> Cow dung cakes will be purchased at ₹2 per kilogram.

During Saturday's press conference, Dhani Ram Shandil also said that this is not just a manifesto but a document created according to the history and culture of Himachal Pradesh. “The Congress will continue to fulfil its promises. We only need the public's support and trust,” Shandil added.

