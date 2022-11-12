PM Modi wishes 1st-time voters, appeals for record votes in Himachal Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed for record voting as Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls to decide the fate of 412 candidates for 68 assembly constituencies. Extending his wish for the first-time voters, PM Modi tweeted, "Today is the polling day for all the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting. My special wishes to all the youth of the state who voted for the first time on this occasion."

According to the Election Commission, a total of 55,92,828 electors of which 27,37,845 are women, 28,54,945 men and 38 were third-gender, will decide the faith of 412 candidates. This time, the representation of woman candidates is 24. The results of the 68-seat Assembly polls will be declared on December 8.

Himachal Pradesh alternates between the BJP and the Congress in the last several elections. This time, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is looking for significant inroads as it is contesting from all 68 seats.

"It is a very special day for us, as CM Jairam Thakur campaigned across the state. I pray to god to bless him with success, so our state reaches new heights. Himachal will change," Jairam Thakur's wife Sadhana Thakur said.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh said Himachal Pradesh voters are very excited and a new government will be formed.

Congress's Mukesh Agnihotri is contesting from Haroli where BJP has fielded Ramkumar and AAP pitted Ravinder Pal Singh Mann. In Hamirpur, BJP's Narinder Thakur is the key challenger against Congress' Pushpendra Verma and AAP's Shushil Kumar Surroch. Congress fielded Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh from Shimla Rural against BJP's Ravi Mehta and AAP's Prem Thakur.

