BJP, Congress have alliance in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan

kerala assembly election

Vijayan further claimed that the opposition is trying to block the functioning of the government through the constant allegations.
ANI | , Kochi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Days ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged that there is an alliance between the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

"Leaders of the Congress and BJP are blaming a CPI M-BJP alliance out of fear that they will not be able to carry out a lie detector test. There is a Kerala-level alliance between the Congress and the BJP. It has continued is in this election as well," the Chief Minister alleged.

"All of their allegations have collapsed miserably. It was the Opposition that opened the door for the Central Government to Kerala. It is through that door that the central agencies carry out vandalism here," he said.

"The judicial inquiry against Enforcement Directorate was announced because there were multiple allegations against them. Do not disturb the judicial inquiry. Why is the Leader of the Opposition coming out more strongly against this probe than the BJP? Why is the Opposition leader upset? This unrest is a continuation of the Congress-BJP relationship. The Opposition should support the inquiry," he added.

This comes ahead of the State Assembly elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts set to be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

kerala assembly election 2021
