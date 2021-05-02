Kerala Assembly election results: Ruling LDF leading in 80 seats, E Sreedharan ahead at Palakkad

The ruling Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in 80 seats, initial trends showed on Sunday as the counting for 140 assembly seats in Kerala was underway. The counting began sharply at 8:00am and the final results are expected to be out by 5pm.

Postal ballots were counted first and at around 8:30am poll officials started counting EVM votes.

E Sreedharan, widely known as the ‘Metro Man’ for his work in the Delhi metro project, is leading in Palakkad with 1,000 votes, the early trends showed. Widow of the late Marxist renegade, K Rema is leading in Vadakara.

The voting for the Kerala assembly election was held on April 6. As many as 2.74 crore voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates.

Click here for live updates on Election Results 2021 Live Updates

The outcome will decide the fate of 975 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader, Ramesh Chennithala, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan and former Union Minister K J Alphons.

Various pre-poll and post-poll surveys have predicted victory for the ruling Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). Ahead of the counting, acting state secretary and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan exerted confidence that the Left will retain power in Kerala with a sweeping majority.

However, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan refrained from making any prediction before the results. "Let's wait till tomorrow. Everything will be clear. After that, I will comment," he said.

Earlier in the day, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy offered prayers at Puthuppally Church in Kottayam as counting of votes was underway.

Over 24,000 polling officials are participating in the counting exercise and as many as 30,281 police personnel have been deployed for security duty. Of the 2.74 crore electorate in the state, 2.03 crore had exercised their franchise in the polls.