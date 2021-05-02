Election Results 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes in 4 states, Puducherry to begin at 8am
Days after polling in the assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry was wrapped up, counting of votes will begin in these states and UT at 8am on Sunday. The exercise will take place amid tight security in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the results are expected to start rolling out after 5pm.
The high-octane election campaign in these states was followed by voting that was spread out over a month. West Bengal voted in eight phases, starting March 27 and ending on April 29, while Assam voted in three. Elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry were held in a single phase on April 6.
In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting to wrestle the power out of the hands of three-time chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee. Assam will see a contest between the ruling BJP and a grand alliance of eight opposition parties including Congress, the AIUDF and the Bodoland People’s Front.
In Tamil Nadu, the incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will go up against MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) while the battle for Kerala will prominently feature Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led UDF.
The alliance of All India NR Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is up against the Congress-led alliance in Puducherry.
MAY 02, 2021 07:15 AM IST
West Bengal has a 292-member assembly
The eastern state has a 292-member assembly. According to most exit poll results, BJP could win up to 140 seats. Only Republic TV-CNX poll predicted that the BJP will have an edge over the TMC with 138-148 seats. The pollster gave TMC 124-138 seats. Exit polls, however, have often gotten the number of seats wrong in the past.
MAY 02, 2021 07:09 AM IST
TMC versus BJP will be the highlight of West Bengal results
West Bengal, where polling was held over eight phases from March 27 to April 29, will witness a tug of war between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
MAY 02, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Electoral officials on high alert in view of Covid-19
Officials responsible for the conduct of the counting process are on high alert in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed them to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed at all stations in order to help curb the spread of the virus.
MAY 02, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Counting of votes in 4 states, Puducherry to begin at 8am
Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections will begin at 8am. Results for all four states and the UT are expected to be out by the evening.
