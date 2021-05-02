IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Election Results 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes in 4 states, Puducherry to begin at 8am
Election Results 2021: Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry assembly elections will begin at 8am amid tight security.
Election Results 2021: Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry assembly elections will begin at 8am amid tight security.(Representational image)
Live

Election Results 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes in 4 states, Puducherry to begin at 8am

Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates and Latest News: The high-octane election campaign in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry was followed by voting that was spread out over a month.
OPEN APP
By Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:16 AM IST

Days after polling in the assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry was wrapped up, counting of votes will begin in these states and UT at 8am on Sunday. The exercise will take place amid tight security in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the results are expected to start rolling out after 5pm.

The high-octane election campaign in these states was followed by voting that was spread out over a month. West Bengal voted in eight phases, starting March 27 and ending on April 29, while Assam voted in three. Elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry were held in a single phase on April 6.

Click here for full election updates

In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting to wrestle the power out of the hands of three-time chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee. Assam will see a contest between the ruling BJP and a grand alliance of eight opposition parties including Congress, the AIUDF and the Bodoland People’s Front.

Also Read | TMC got 67 notices, BJP 59 for violation of Covid-19 protocols: Data

In Tamil Nadu, the incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will go up against MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) while the battle for Kerala will prominently feature Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led UDF.

The alliance of All India NR Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is up against the Congress-led alliance in Puducherry.

Catch Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates here on Hindustan Times:

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:15 AM IST

    West Bengal has a 292-member assembly

    The eastern state has a 292-member assembly. According to most exit poll results, BJP could win up to 140 seats. Only Republic TV-CNX poll predicted that the BJP will have an edge over the TMC with 138-148 seats. The pollster gave TMC 124-138 seats. Exit polls, however, have often gotten the number of seats wrong in the past.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:09 AM IST

    TMC versus BJP will be the highlight of West Bengal results

    West Bengal, where polling was held over eight phases from March 27 to April 29, will witness a tug of war between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • MAY 02, 2021 06:59 AM IST

    Electoral officials on high alert in view of Covid-19

    Officials responsible for the conduct of the counting process are on high alert in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has instructed them to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed at all stations in order to help curb the spread of the virus.

  • MAY 02, 2021 06:58 AM IST

    Counting of votes in 4 states, Puducherry to begin at 8am

    Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections will begin at 8am. Results for all four states and the UT are expected to be out by the evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala assembly election 2021 assam assembly election 2021 tamil nadu assembly election 2021 west bengal assembly elections 2021 puducherry assembly coronaivrus election commission of india
e-paper
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during the virtual campaign for State Assembly elections, in Kolkata on Monday (ANI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during the virtual campaign for State Assembly elections, in Kolkata on Monday (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal poll results live: Mamata eyes CM seat again, BJP confident of majority

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • West Bengal Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting across all 294 seats across the state is set to begin at 8am. Follow latest updates here
READ FULL STORY
Officials wait for their turn to undergo Covid-19 test ahead of the counting of votes. (PTI Photo)
Officials wait for their turn to undergo Covid-19 test ahead of the counting of votes. (PTI Photo)
assam assembly election

Assam Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting to begin amid Covid shadow

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Assam to find out who will lead the charge for the next 5 years as counting of votes to begin shortly.
READ FULL STORY
A health worker sanitizes a voting counting centre on the eve of counting day of Kerala Assembly Polls in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
A health worker sanitizes a voting counting centre on the eve of counting day of Kerala Assembly Polls in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala election results 2021 live updates: Counting to begin at 8am

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • Catch Kerala Election Results LIVE Updates here on Hindustan Times
READ FULL STORY
Election Results 2021: Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry assembly elections will begin at 8am amid tight security.(Representational image)
Election Results 2021: Counting of votes in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry assembly elections will begin at 8am amid tight security.(Representational image)
elections

Election Results 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes in 4 states, UT to begin at 8am

By Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates and Latest News: The high-octane election campaign in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry was followed by voting that was spread out over a month.
READ FULL STORY
The counting of votes will begin at 8am on Sunday.(PTI Photo) (PTI)
The counting of votes will begin at 8am on Sunday.(PTI Photo) (PTI)
elections

Counting in Covid cloud for today’s Verdict 2021

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 06:47 AM IST
  • Besides Bengal, opinion poll projections for other states have largely been along expected lines in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the officials, over a 100 FIRs have also been registered for Covid norms’ violations during poll events in West Bengal since April 21. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
According to the officials, over a 100 FIRs have also been registered for Covid norms’ violations during poll events in West Bengal since April 21. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

TMC got 67 notices, BJP 59 for violation of Covid-19 protocols: Data

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 12:52 AM IST
  • According to the EC data, seen by HT, of the 178 notices issued to political parties, 67 were sent to the TMC, followed by 59 to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Results of the assembly elections held over the past month in the four states and one union territory will be announced on May 2. (Ashok Bhaumik / PTI)
Results of the assembly elections held over the past month in the four states and one union territory will be announced on May 2. (Ashok Bhaumik / PTI)
elections

Assembly elections 2021: 200% increase in halls for counting amid Covid-19

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 08:24 PM IST
"The counting will take place at 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 elections, this amounts to more than 200 per cent increase in counting halls. This is in view of the commission’s directions on Covid safety measures and guidelines...," a press release read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voters standing in a queue showing their voter IDs to cast vote in Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election, in Mathura on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Voters standing in a queue showing their voter IDs to cast vote in Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Election, in Mathura on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
elections

Supreme Court allows UP panchayat polls counting, no victory rallies permitted

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:16 PM IST
The State Election Commission assured the Supreme Court that all Covid-related guidelines will be followed during the counting of votes for UP panchayat polls and no victory procession will be allowed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally in Nagaon district of Assam on March 22. (File photo)
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally in Nagaon district of Assam on March 22. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Enthused by exit polls, BJP says will win nearly 85 seats in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 04:59 PM IST
BJP Assam president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said party’s findings are based on what workers have calculated and there could be some difference in the actual outcome
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin. (PTI)
File photo: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin. (PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Exit polls give Stalin a clear majority in Tamil Nadu; a clean sweep to NDA in Puducherry

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The DMK expects more seats than what is projected in the exit polls. “We don’t rely on exit polls,” said DMK organising secretary R S Bharathy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An election rally in West Bengal. (AP File Photo )
An election rally in West Bengal. (AP File Photo )
elections

EC asks Madras High court to stop media from reporting judges’ ‘oral comments’

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 11:37 AM IST
  • The EC has been facing flak for allowing political parties to hold election rallies in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, where supporters turned up in huge numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP disses exit poll predictions on Bengal, accepts those on Assam

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Exit polls predict West Bengal may be too close to call; suggest a sweep for the DMK in Tamil Nadu; LDF’s return to power in Kerala; win for the National Democratic Alliance in Puducherry; and say the party is likely to return to power in Assam
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee looks to retain the chief ministerial post for the third time in a row.(ANI Photo )
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee looks to retain the chief ministerial post for the third time in a row.(ANI Photo )
elections

Exit polls predict photo finish for TMC, BJP in Bengal, BJP's return in Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 07:52 AM IST
While the predictions were on expected lines for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, pollsters projected a cliffhanger in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) participate in an election rally ahead of the third phase of West Bengal state elections in Kolkata, India, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP)
Supporters of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) participate in an election rally ahead of the third phase of West Bengal state elections in Kolkata, India, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP)
elections

Cliffhanger in Bengal, Stalin sweep in Tamil Nadu, predict exit polls

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 04:42 AM IST
Some polls gave the BJP, which pulled out all stops in its campaign, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah leading from the front, the edge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women voters show Voter-IDs as they arrive to cast their vote at a polling booth during the 8th and final phase of West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Women voters show Voter-IDs as they arrive to cast their vote at a polling booth during the 8th and final phase of West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

76% turnout in last phase of Bengal polls

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Voting in three districts and a part of Kolkata saw stray violence in some areas but a sharp spike in Covid cases kept many voters indoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved