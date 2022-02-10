Manipur election: 175 nominations valid for 1st phase polling on February 27

IMPHAL: Election officials have okayed nomination papers of 175 candidates for 38 assembly constituencies that are scheduled to vote in the first phase of Manipur elections on February 27, officials said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is Friday.

Elections to the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly will be held on February 27 and March 3, and votes will be counted on March 10.

Officials said there are 45 candidates including chief minister N Biren Singh (Heingang seat) for the 10 assembly segments in Imphal East district.

The 56 candidates who filed their papers from Imphal West district’s 13 assembly segments include assembly speaker Y Khemchand (Singjamei seat) and deputy chief minister Y Joykumar (Uripok seat).

In Bishnupur district, 22 candidates have filed their papers for six assembly seats.

There are 34 candidates from six assembly seats of Churachandpur district and 18 candidates from three assembly segments of Kangpokpi district.