Exit Polls 2023: Meghalaya set to witness hung Assembly

Meghalaya is set to witness a hung assembly this year, according to the exit poll predictions by several agencies on Monday. The state finished voting earlier in the day to elect 60 members of the legislative assembly. The final results are set to be announced on March 2. Notably, Meghalaya had witnessed a hung assembly in 2018 where no single party or alliance bagged the requisite majority of seats. The current chief minister Conrad Sangma had then announced that he would form a government with the support of the UDP, BJP and other regional parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exit polls live coverage 2023

Axis My India-India Today exit poll seat share:

According to the Axis My India-India Today exit poll predictions, the National People's Party (NPP) is likely to secure 21 to 26 seats, while the BJP is likely to get 6 to 11 seats, and Congress is said to get three to six seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) which put up a spirited fight in the polls is expected to get 8 to 13 seats.

BJP: 6-11

NPP: 21-26

TMC: 8-13

Cong: 3-6

Others: 10-19

Jan Ki India News-Jan Ki Baat exit poll seat share

The Jan Ki India News-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 11 to 16 seats for NPP, 14 to 9 for TMC, and 10 to 14 for UDP. Meanwhile, Congress is likely to get 11 to 6 seats, while BJP is expected a less number of three to 7 seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TMC: 14-9

UDP: 10-14

NPP: 11-16

INC: 11-6

BJP: 3-7

PDF: 2-4

Others: 8-3

Also read: Exit polls 2023: BJP tipped for wins in Nagaland, Tripura; tight in Meghalaya

Jan Ki India News-Jan Ki Baat exit poll vote share

TMC: 17-22%

UDP: 20-16%

NPP: 21-17%

INC: 15-12%

BJP: 13-9%

PDF: 4-9%

Others: 10-15%

Times Now-ETG Research exit poll seat share

Times Now-ETG Research exit poll has predicted a maximum of 26 seats for the NPP, while TMC and UDP are likely to get 8 to 14 seats.

NPP: 18-26

TMC: 8-14

UDP: 8-14

BJP: 3-6

Zee News-Matrize exit poll seat share

Similarly, the Zee News-Matrize exit poll has predicted 21 to 26 seats for NPP, and 8 to 13 for TMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP: 6-11

NPP: 21-26

TMC: 8-13

Cong: 3-6

Others: 10-19