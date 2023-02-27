Home / Elections / Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Polls LIVE: Who will win Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura? Projections after 7pm
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Polls LIVE: Who will win Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura? Projections after 7pm

Updated on Feb 27, 2023 06:36 PM IST

Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland Elections Exit Polls LIVE Updates: It is to be noted, however, exit poll projections may or may not be the same as actual results.

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya assembly elections in Ri Bhoi district on Monday, (PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland Elections Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Once Monday's single-phase voting in Meghalaya and Nagaland concludes, all eyes will be on exit polls for the two states, along with the exit poll for Tripura, where citizens voted on Feb 16.

Together, these three of the northeast's seven sister states, have 180 assembly segments – 60 each – but the results on March 2 will be for 179; one BJP candidate got elected unopposed from his seat. Also, ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, assembly polls were to take place in as many as nine states; of these, polling has now been conducted in three.

Exit polls, however, cannot be shown before 7 pm on Feb 27, as per an order of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Also, exit poll projections may or may not be the same as actual results. This is because a respondent may have lied to the surveyors after being asked who he/she voted for.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 27, 2023 06:35 PM IST

    Meghalaya, Nagaland polled today; Tripura on Feb 16

    Of these three northeastern states, Meghalaya and Nagaland polled today, while Tripura voted on Feb 16. Together, these have 180 assembly segments – 60 each.

  • Feb 27, 2023 06:26 PM IST

    Exit polls for Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura tonight

    After 7 pm, news channels will start broadcasting exit polls conducted by them with professional pollsters, for assembly elections to the three northeastern states.

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland election exit poll results 2023: Date and time

tripura assembly election
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 12:49 PM IST

The counting of votes of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will take place on March 2.

ByHT News Desk
Meghalaya poll: First 5 voters given mementoes to encourage early hours voting

elections
Published on Feb 27, 2023 10:48 AM IST

Meghalaya election 2023: Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies are in the Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in the Garo Hills region.

Polling officer presenting memento to voter who turned up in early hours for voting.(ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Voting begins in Nagaland, Meghalaya; 352 candidates in fray in both states

nagaland assembly election
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Polling is being held at 2,291 booths, of which 196 are managed by women polling personnel and 10 by people with disabilities

An all-women polling team at a voting booth in Nagaland. (PTI Photo)
ByUtpal Parashar
Assembly polls LIVE: Till 5pm, 82% voter turnout in Nagaland, 74% in Meghalaya

elections
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 06:05 PM IST

Meghalaya-Nagaland 2023 voting LIVE updates: The counting of votes for the two states, and Tripura, which voted on Feb 16, will be held on March 2.

Meghalaya, Nagaland 2023 voting live updates: Voting for assembly elections in both the northeastern states is underway.(Alice Yhoshu/HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Meghalaya, Nagaland vote today; assembly bypolls in 4 states as well: 10 points

meghalaya assembly election
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 07:23 AM IST

Voters of Nagaland and Meghalaya are casting their votes amid tight security arrangements. The Erode East constituency seat in Tamil Nadu, Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh and Sagardighi in West Bengal was vacated after the demise of Thirumahan Everaa, Jambey Tashi, Subrata Saha, respectively.

Polling officials with the EVMs and other polling materials head toward their respective polling stations on the eve of the Meghalaya assembly elections at Nongpoh on Sunday. (ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Assembly elections: Voting in Meghalaya, Nagaland today

elections
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 03:44 AM IST

The northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya are all set to go to the polls on Monday with the Election Commission and security agencies adopting all necessary steps to ensure a smooth voting process, according to people aware of the details.

Polling officials arrive with EVMs at Nongpoh, in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi, on Sunday. (ANI)
ByAlice Yhoshü, Kohima
Tamil Nadu: Stage set for the high-stakes Erode bypoll

elections
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 03:47 AM IST

Voting for the high-stakes Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu will be held on Monday amid tight security, officials said on Sunday.

Officials inspect a polling booth ahead of the Erode (East) assembly seat bypoll on Sunday. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Erode bypoll: DMK-backed Cong veteran Elangovan contesting from son's seat

elections
Published on Feb 26, 2023 06:58 PM IST

Erode bypoll 2023 Elangovan's son died in January of cardiac arrest at the age of 46.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during a campaign in support of the DMK-backed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan for the Erode (East) Assembly seat by-poll, in Erode,(PTI)
ByHT News Desk
Meghalaya assembly election: Key issues that may decide the polls tomorrow

meghalaya assembly election
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 06:54 PM IST

Meghalaya Assembly election: Polling will be held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state. The voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 4 pm, on Monday.

Meghalaya Assembly election 2023. (Representational image)(PTI)
ANI | , Shillong
Ramgarh bypoll: 18 candidates in fray; Murder of Cong leader adds to tension

elections
Published on Feb 26, 2023 05:18 PM IST

Ramgarh bypoll 2023: The bypoll was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

Security checks ahead of Ramgarh bypoll election 2023. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Meghalaya, Nagaland assembly polls today; security amped up

india news
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Nagaland and Meghayala will go to polls on Monday and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

An election rally in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills on Friday. (ANI Photo)
ByUtpal Parashar
Meghalaya election 2023: Key issues that might decide tomorrow's poll

elections
Published on Feb 26, 2023 08:44 AM IST

Of the 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region. Polling will be held at 3,419 polling stations with polling beginning at 7 am and continue till 4 pm, on Monday.

Meghalaya elections: The voting for the 60-member Meghalaya assembly will take place on Monday.(Representative image)
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Nagaland election 2023: Key constituencies, candidates to watch out for

elections
Published on Feb 26, 2023 06:31 AM IST

Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday while counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

Nagaland elections: The voting for the 60-member Nagaland assembly will take place on Monday.(Representative image)
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Kasba Peth, Chinchwad bypolls today: Prestige battle for Sena-BJP, MVA. 10 facts

elections
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 05:58 AM IST

Kasba Peth, Chinchwad assembly bypolls: The voting will begin at 7am. The counting will take place on March 2.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
BJP means people first, instead of family first, PM Modi at Meghalaya rally

india news
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 06:57 PM IST

PM Modi said the ‘lotus’, the BJP symbol, will bloom in Meghalaya as the party always prioritised the well-being of its people

PM Modi, who had earlier taken part in a road show in Shillong, said he was overwhelmed by the love and support shown by the people of Meghalaya.
ByUtpal Parashar
