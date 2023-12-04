Live
Mizoram 2023 Live updates from Lawngtlai West, Lawngtlai East, Siaha and Palak
Live counting updates for Mizoram 2023 assembly seats of Lawngtlai West, Lawngtlai East, Siaha, Palak on Dec 4, 2023
Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.
In 2018, Lawngtlai West seat was won by Congress' Ngunlianchunga and Lawngtlai East seat went to MNF's H. Biakzaua. Saiha seat's sitting MLA is MNF's K. Beichhua and Palak seat was claimed by MNF's M. Chakhu.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Status
|Lawngtlai West (ST)
|RESULT AWAITED
|Lawngtlai East (ST)
|RESULT AWAITED
|Siaha (ST)
|RESULT AWAITED
|Palak (ST)
|RESULT AWAITED
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 Dec 2023 07:09 AM
Counting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.
