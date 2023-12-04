close_game
close_game
News / Elections / Mizoram Assembly Election / Mizoram 2023 Live: Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North and Champhai South counting updates
Live

Mizoram 2023 Live: Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North and Champhai South counting updates

Dec 04, 2023 08:00 AM IST
OPEN APP

Live counting updates for Mizoram 2023 assembly seats of Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North and Champhai South on Dec 4, 2023

Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.

Mizoram election result: Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections on November 7.
Mizoram election result: Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections on November 7.(ANI)

In 2018, MNF's L. Thangmawia won Lengteng and Tuichang seat went to MNF's Tawnluia. Champhai North seat was claimed by MNF's Z. R. Thiamsanga and MNF's T. J. Lalnantluanga won Champhai South. Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

ConstituencyCandidatePartyStatus
Lengteng (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Tuichang (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Champhai North (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Champhai South (ST)RESULT AWAITED

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 04, 2023 07:09 AM IST

    Counting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023

    Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mizoram mizoram election
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out