Live

Mizoram results LIVE: Hachhek, Dampa, Mamit and Tuirial seats

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 04, 2023 08:00 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Mizoram assembly seats of Hachhek, Dampa, Mamit and Tuirial , on December 4, 2023

Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.

Mizoram Assembly Election Results: Visuals from polling booth (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

In 2018, Congress' Lalrindika Râlte won the 2018 election with 33.32% vote margin in Hachchek. MNF's Lalrintluanga Sailo won with 37.99% from Dampa and in Mamit MNF's H. Lalzirliana won with 35.39% margin. ZPM's Andrew H. Thangliana won with 30.80% from Tuirial

Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

ConstituencyCandidatePartyStatus
Hachhek (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Dampa (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Mamit (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Tuirial (ST)RESULT AWAITED

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 04 Dec 2023 07:09 AM

    Counting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023

    Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.
