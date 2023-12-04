close_game
News / Elections / Mizoram Assembly Election / Mizoram results 2023: LIVE updates from Tawi, Aizawl North 1, Aizawl North 2 and Aizawl North 3
Live

Mizoram results 2023: LIVE updates from Tawi, Aizawl North 1, Aizawl North 2 and Aizawl North 3

Dec 04, 2023 08:04 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Mizoram assembly seats of Tawi, Aizawl North 1, Aizawl North 2 and Aizawl North 3 seats, on December 4, 2023

Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.

Counting for Mizoram assembly election results 2023 currently underway.
Counting for Mizoram assembly election results 2023 currently underway.(PTI)

In 2018, MNF's R Lalzirliana won the Tawi seat, ZPM's Vanlalhlana won Aizawl North 1 and Aizawl North 2 went to ZPM's Vanlalthlana. Whereas MNF's C. Lalmanpuia won Aizwal North 3 seat. Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

ConstituencyCandidatePartyStatus
Tawi (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Aizawl North - I (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Aizawl North - II (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Aizawl North-III(ST)RESULT AWAITED

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 04, 2023 07:09 AM IST

    Counting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023

    Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.
