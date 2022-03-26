Odisha municipal election 2022 result LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes for elections to 106 civic bodies and three municipal corporations in Odisha will take place today. The State Election Commission (SEC) said that nearly 65% of registered voters turned up for polling in the 106 civic bodies while about 54% voted to elect councillors to three municipal corporations. Of the three corporations, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) recorded the highest 65% voters turnout, while Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was a distant second with 50% voter turnout. About 47% of voters polled in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).