Live Odisha municipal election 2022 result LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins Odisha Urban Body Elections Result 2022 Live updates: For the first time people got an opportunity to elect the mayors or chairpersons directly following the amendment of the municipal laws. Nearly 65% of registered voters turned up for polling in the 106 civic bodies.(ANI) By OPEN APP The counting of votes for elections to 106 civic bodies and three municipal corporations in Odisha will take place today. The State Election Commission (SEC) said that nearly 65% of registered voters turned up for polling in the 106 civic bodies while about 54% voted to elect councillors to three municipal corporations. Of the three corporations, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) recorded the highest 65% voters turnout, while Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was a distant second with 50% voter turnout. About 47% of voters polled in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON odisha odisha news bjp bjd Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

india news Yogi Adityanath oath highlights: Council of ministers to meet tomorrow at 10am Yogi Adityanath oath-taking highlights: Yogi Adityanath sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Sharma took oath as deputy chief ministers. PM Narendra Modi waves at the crowd at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Yogi Adityanath, who sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a record second time and Keshav Prasad Maurya, who took oath as the deputy CM, stand with him on the stage. (ANI Photo) By