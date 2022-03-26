Home / Elections / Odisha municipal election 2022 result LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins
Odisha municipal election 2022 result LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins

  • Odisha Urban Body Elections Result 2022 Live updates: For the first time people got an opportunity to elect the mayors or chairpersons directly following the amendment of the municipal laws.
Nearly 65% of registered voters turned up for polling in the 106 civic bodies.
Nearly 65% of registered voters turned up for polling in the 106 civic bodies.(ANI)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The counting of votes for elections to 106 civic bodies and three municipal corporations in Odisha will take place today. The State Election Commission (SEC) said that nearly 65% of registered voters turned up for polling in the 106 civic bodies while about 54% voted to elect councillors to three municipal corporations. Of the three corporations, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) recorded the highest 65% voters turnout, while Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was a distant second with 50% voter turnout. About 47% of voters polled in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 26, 2022 07:43 AM IST

    Odisha municipal elections: Counting of votes to begin shortly

    The counting of votes for 106 urban local bodies and three corporations will start at 8am.

     

  • Mar 26, 2022 07:29 AM IST

    Odisha municipal polls: BJP supporter stabbed, BJD MLA's brother thrashed

    Some sporadic incidents of violence were reported in isolated places. According to a report, a BJP supporter was seriously injured after being stabbed when opposed alleged booth rigging by rival party workers in the Bhadrak district. Bhadrak SP Charan Singh Meena said that the injured person was shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack. In another incident of violence, BJP workers allegedly thrashed a BJD MLA's brother Pradeep Meher over money distribution allegations at Kolpada in Bolangir district.

  • Mar 26, 2022 06:59 AM IST

    Man beaten up outside strongroom on suspicion of EVM tampering

    A man was beaten up outside a strongroom in Bhubaneswar on Friday by supporters of different political parties on suspicion that he was trying to go inside to tamper with EVMs. Police said they had to resort to lathi charge after the incident occurred near the BJB Autonomous College.

