AINRC promises statehood for Puducherry, no helmet-wearing in poll manifesto

Releasing it on Wednesday in view of the April 6 Assembly polls, AINRC founder-leader N Rangasamy said statehood would be the only panacea to tackle the fiscal difficulties and also to maintain the status of an elected government.
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 12:07 AM IST
N. Rangasamy (centre) along with a delegation of MLAs.(ANI)

Steps to get statehood for Puducherry, exemption from wearing helmets by two-wheeler riders and raising the maximum age-limit for applying for government jobs were some of the promises made by AINRC founder-leader N Rangasamy in his party manifesto.

Releasing it on Wednesday in view of the April 6 Assembly polls, he said statehood would be the only panacea to tackle the fiscal difficulties and also to maintain the status of an elected government.

The manifesto promised also steps to exempt two-wheeler riders from wearing helmets within the municipal limits.

The party assured the youth that the maximum age limit for recruitment to government jobs would be raised to 40 from the present 30. This would be a one-time relaxation to end unemployment problem, the manifesto said.

Other assurances: Introducing 10% quota for students from government schools in the engineering, medical and undergraduate courses, 25 per cent reservation for students of the Union Territory in all courses in Pondicherry Central University, grant of solatium of 1 lakh to each family which has lost its member to coronavirus and inclusion of fishermen in the Scheduled Tribe list.

