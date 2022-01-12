AAP's chief ministerial face for Punjab to be announced next week: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce its chief ministerial face for Punjab Assembly elections next week, party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. The Delhi chief minister also assured that the state’s law and order situation will improve and justice will be ensured in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power in Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We assure the people of Punjab to improve the law and order situation and ensure justice in all previous incidents of sacrilege if AAP comes to power,” Kejriwal said during his two-day trip to Punjab.

He added that security will be ensured to all, be it the prime minister or anyone else.

“The announcement of the CM (chief ministerial) face will be made next week,” Kejriwal said, refusing to elaborate on the details of the chief ministerial candidate.

Kejriwal is on his first visit to Punjab since the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission of India.

Assembly elections 2022: Check complete schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur & Punjab

Speculations have been rife around AAP state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann’s name as the CM’s face but Kejriwal has been reluctant on announcing the name too early. The Aam Aadmi Party contested its maiden Punjab Assembly polls in 2017 without a CM face and won 20 seats, becoming the principal opposition party in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party has already announced names of candidates for 109 of the 117 Assembly seats and has maintained that it will go into polls this time with a CM face.

The ruling Congress is yet to release the candidates’ list for the upcoming polls.

The Assembly elections in Punjab will take place on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10.

Full election coverage here