AAP worker injured in clash with BJP supporters in Ferozepur

DC, police rush to spot; situation brought under control as voting is underway in the Ferozepur Urban constituency
Surjit Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party worker, who sustained injuries after a clash with BJP supporters at the border village of Jallo Kee in Ferozepur district on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 04:21 PM IST
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar

An Aam Aadmi Party worker was injured in a clash between supporters of the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the border village of Jallo Kee in Ferozepur Urban assembly segment on Sunday.

Ferozepur SSP Narendra Bhargav, who reached the spot, said the situation was prevented from escalating.

Voting remained suspended for about half an hour at the village.

Leading a protest against the attack on supporter Surjit Singh, Ferozepur Urban AAP nominee Ranbir Singh Bhullar said: “Our political rivals wanted to capture booths and tried to frighten AAP supporters.”

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan also reached the spot along with officials to take stock of the situation. “Our surveillance team is moving with BJP nominee Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi so the video recording of the team will be cross-checked to verify the charges levelled by the AAP. If there is anything amiss, law will take its own course,” Dayalan said.

