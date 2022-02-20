Punjab polls: Useless Channi stealing credit for my work as CM, says Amarinder

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has hit out at the Congress Party for giving all the credit of this development work to Charanjit Singh Channi.

Singh, who quit the Congress and formed the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) told news agency ANI,"Channi is not the ‘magician’ he pretends to be, and all the ‘miracles’ Channi is claiming to have performed in Punjab in just 3 months is actually my hard work as the Punjab CM."

“I think both Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu are useless,” he added.

“The Congress is worried that the work I have done in Punjab is going against them. I can predict that Congress will not get more than 20-30 seats,” Captain Amarinder Singh added. “We (BJP-PLC alliance) will see a very good win in Patiala and nearby seats."

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi says he is confident that ‘the Congress party will form government with 2/3rd majority.'

Punjab Lok Congress, led by former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, has fielded candidates on 37 constituencies, whereas its ally BJP is fighting the Punjab polls on 65 seats.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting the polls from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies.

Polling in Punjab is currently underway where over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.The voter turnout in Punjab was at 34% by 1 PM. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab CM Channi, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann have already cast their vote.

