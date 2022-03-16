Punjab CM swearing-in Highlights: Bhagwant Mann quotes Bhagat Singh, ‘Ishq karna…’
- Bhagwant Mann swearing-in Highlights: Arrangements were made to accommodate tens of thousands of people for the ceremony at Khatkar Kalan.
Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Punjab chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village. The AAP-exclusive event war attended by the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, along with all its Punjab MLAs. The outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was not invited to the oath-taking ceremony. AAP swept Punjab assembly elections by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, marking the biggest victory in the state to date.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 01:51 PM
‘Ishq karna…’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann quotes Bhagat Singh
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann quoted Bhagat Singh after taking oath of the office in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of celebrated freedom fighter Sardar Bhagat Singh.
"Ishq karna sabka paidaishi haq hai, kyun na is baar watan ki sarzamin ko mehboob bana liya jaye."
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 01:38 PM
Mann takes oath as Punjab CM, highlights significance of venue
AAP's Bhagwant Mann has been sworn in as Punjab chief minister at a venue in Khatkar Kalan. Mann started his address by highlighting the significance of the venue and paid tribute to martyrs. He appealed to the newly-elected AAP MLAs to not get arrogant, saying the Punjab government will work all.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 01:25 PM
Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal arrive at venue, swearing-in shortly
AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal have arrived at the venue for the oath-taking ceremony.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 12:59 PM
Pandals full as crowd awaits Mann's arrival
People started arriving for the oath-taking ceremony from 9am and pandals were full by 11.30am. AAP MLAs Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Neena Mittal, Jaikishan Singh Rori and Santosh Kataria were among the early birds and half the newly-elected legislators were in by 11.30am.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 12:55 PM
Ceremony delayed as Mann, Kejriwal and governor yet to arrive
The swearing-in ceremony, earlier scheduled to commence at 12.30pm, has been delayed as Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann, governor, and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal are yet to arrive at the venue. Most of the newly-elected Punjab AAP MLAs have reached the venue in Khatkar Kalan.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 12:45 PM
'Ajj ton har Punjabi CM houga': AAP's Raghav Chadha tweets ahead of swearing-in
AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted pictures with Punjab CM-designate, saying today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as “three crore Punjabis will together be sworn in as Chief Minister along with” Bhagwant Mann.
“Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar. Ajj ton har Punjabi CM houga (today every Punjabi will be CM)” Chadha wrote on Twitterg
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 12:13 PM
Singer Gurdas Maan says AAP's Punjab win 'just a beginning'
Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan said that the Aam Aadmi Party's win in state assembly elections is “just a beginning.” Maan, who is in Khatkar Kalan to attend the swearing-in ceremony, told news agency ANI that the ideology of AAP is special and he prays that “God gives them (AAP) courage to make prosperous Punjab.”
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:53 AM
Bhagwant Mann: From stand-up comic to Punjab CM
The former stand up comic and a two-time Lok Sabha MP is set to become the next chief minister of Punjab after massive win in recently-concluded state polls. From a stint as a stand up comic to a politician, one thing that has been common for Mann - the stage.
Read more about the 48-year-old politician who will govern Punjab
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:36 AM
Congress MP Manish Tewari shares invitation card, says was not invited to Channi's swearing-in
Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari shared the invitation card sent to him to attend Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in ceremony, saying he will not be able to make it due to the Parliament session. Tewari also said that he was not invited to Charanjit Singh Channi's oath-taking ceremony despite being from the same party.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:27 AM
Punjab CM swearing-in: Three stages at venue
Three stages have been set up for the swearing-in ceremony, officials privy to the matter told HT. The main stage will be used for taking the oath as Punjab CM, the second one for the Delhi chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, and the third one for all AAP's winning candidates in the recently-concluded Punjab elections. Read more…
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:21 AM
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in: Over 3 lakh people expected to attend
Over three lakh people are expected to attend Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony, likely to start at 12.30pm. Renowned singer Gurdas Mann, Manmohan Waris and his brother Kamal Heer, Karamjit Anmol, Binnu Dhillon and other famous personalities from the Punjabi music and film industry are among the special invitees.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:02 AM
‘Baby Bhagwant Mann’ to attend ceremony
The child who had gone viral after dressing up as Arvind Kejriwal is now set to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bhagwant Mann, this time dressed as the CM-designate.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 10:20 AM
'The golden rays of the sun...': Mann tweets ahead of swearing-in
"The golden rays of the sun have brought a new dawn today. Today the whole Punjab will take oath at Khatkar Kalan to make the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib come true," Bhagwant Mann tweeted this morning. Read more…
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 10:19 AM
Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav wish Mann ahead of swearing-in
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav wished AAP's Bhagwant Mann ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. Wishing the new government a successful tenure, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu and Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights and rights of the state in the Indian Union.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 10:13 AM
'Whole of Punjab will take a pledge today': Arvind Kejriwal
The people of Punjab will come together today to help make the state happy and prosperous, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted Wednesday morning, hours Bhagwant Mann is sworn in as the state's new chief minister. Read here…
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:45 AM
No former CMs to be present at Khatkar Kalan
As Bhagwant Mann prepares to take oath as Punjab CM, reports suggest that no former chief ministers have been invited for the event.