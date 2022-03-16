Punjab CM swearing-in Highlights: Bhagwant Mann quotes Bhagat Singh, ‘Ishq karna…’

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Punjab chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village. The AAP-exclusive event war attended by the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, along with all its Punjab MLAs. The outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was not invited to the oath-taking ceremony. AAP swept Punjab assembly elections by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, marking the biggest victory in the state to date.