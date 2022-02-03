Cong’s Punjab CM face: Now, Jakhar throws weight behind Channi

Chandigarh : As the Congress prepares to name its CM face in the coming days, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday threw his weight behind incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi, stating that it will not be prudent to change horses in the middle of the battle.

Jakhar said this is not a small decision because you are entrusting someone with the future of Punjab. “The decision (to appoint Channi as the CM) was taken only four months ago, and whatever my differences or anyone else’s opinion may be, he has done fairly well and he should be continued and given a chance. If he is not able to perform, a change can be brought at any time,” he told HT.

The former state chief said that the Congress is a national party and not regional party like the AAP or SAD. “The decision was a path-breaking, one of Rahul Gandhi’s most historic decisions, which showed his courage of conviction. I don’t think anything should be done to disturb it and the party should stand by the high command’s decision and see to it that the party comes to power and give him (Channi) a chance,” he said.

The Congress leader said that if he is asked, he would say that this issue (naming CM face) should not have been raked. “The fact that such a question is being raised and checked with our MLAs and Congress workers undermines the authority of the incumbent CM,” he said, adding, “The Congress high command, and in particular Rahul Gandhi, cannot be blamed for this. Both Channi and Sidhu impressed upon him that they want it, the Congress workers want it and people of Punjab want it.” He said both assured him that they would abide by whatever decision is taken and he acceded to their demand. “I hope that when workers are asked to choose, they will exercise the third option and let this arrangement continue,” he said. The Congress, in its tele-survey, is giving the party workers three options to choose from – Channi, Sidhu or go without a CM face.