Drugs worth 312 cr seized since poll code enforced: EC to high court

The election commission (EC) response came to a suo motu plea initiated by high court last month to check use of ‘drugs for vote’ in Punjab
The high court had observed that there have been incidents of ‘drugs for vote’ in Punjab and had sought details of measures taken by the election commission (EC) (FIle)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 01:53 AM IST
BySurender Sharma, Chandigarh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told Punjab and Haryana high court that drugs worth 312.8 crore have been seized in Punjab since poll code was enforced on January 8.

The ECI response came to a suo motu plea initiated by high court last month to check use of ‘drugs for vote’ in Punjab. The high court had observed that there have been incidents of ‘drugs for vote’ in Punjab and had sought details of measures taken by the ECI. The court had also sought details from the Punjab government on steps taken by it on the various aspects of the menace. However, during the hearing on Thursday, the state’s counsel sought more time to file the reply. Detailed order on Thursday’s proceeding is awaited.

In the affidavit filed by Punjab’s chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju, the ECI has told the court that 3,999 kg of drugs worth 312.8 crore were seized in the state and the drive for curbing inducements which vitiate electoral process has been intensified and the seizure figures are expected to rise.

The ECI has said that different enforcement agencies have been given strict directions to the step up vigil to ensure inter-state and cross-border movement of drugs, liquor and cash is effectively checked. The meetings have been held with director general of Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Border Security Force to ensure that drugs, and other kind of inducements are not used during elections.

The Commission has also sought regular reports from different agencies. For effective election expenditure monitoring flying squads are deployed in each of the assembly constituency, besides deploying 15 nodal officers with impeccable track record and having formidable domain expertise in Punjab, the ECI said, adding that there are 15 more special observers appointed for free and fair elections in Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.

Friday, February 11, 2022
