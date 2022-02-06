If voted to power, BJP will eradicate drug menace from Punjab: Hardeep Puri

Inducting over 350 youths into the party fold on Saturday, Union minister Hardeep Puri announced to eradicate the menace of drugs and create job opportunities for youth in the state, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

The announcements were made by Puri while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the office of party’s spokesperson Gurdeep Gosha in a mall near the railway station. BJP state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam was also accompanying Puri.

The Union minister claimed that the state had been pushed back in terms of development during the rule of the Congress. “The law and order situation is also very poor which can be judged from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not provided a safe passage during his visit,” he said.

Stating that Gosha has led over 350 youths to the BJP party fold, Puri stated that a large number of people are joining the BJP which shows that people want development, progress and prosperity and the Congress had failed to work for the same.

He stated that the BJP acknowledged the sacrifice and contribution made by Punjabis for the country and the party would work for the development of the state in coordination with the Union government.

‘BJP will release white paper for state’s development’

During his visit to the city known as an industrial hub, Puri also interacted with a group of industrialists at a hotel near the bus stand and assured them of the overall economic development of the state.

The industrial representatives highlighted various issues, including rising steel prices, GST hike and non-availability of CNG.

Puri stated that the meeting was held to apprise the industry about the vision of the BJP and the 11 resolutions announced by the party for the betterment of the state and the industry. He said the BJP intended to give ₹1 lakh crore infrastructure boost to the state and power will also be provided at ₹5 to the industry.

“A white paper will be released for the losses suffered by Punjab in the past due to wrong policies of Congress,” he said.

‘Will end mafia raj in the state’

Addressing a gathering at the office of BJP Ludhiana West candidate advocate Bikram Sidhu in Gurdev Nagar, Puri took a dig at the Congress for “encouraging mafia raj” in the state and said the BJP will end mafia, including sand and liquor, if voted to power in the state.