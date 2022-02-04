Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elections / Punjab Assembly Election
punjab assembly election

Kejriwal slams Channi over kin's arrest, asks does Punjab wants a sand thief as CM

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: The ED arrested CM’s nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey after a series of raids in an illegal sand mining case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 04:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a ferocious attack on Charanjit Singh Channi after the Enforcement Directorate arrested the Punjab chief minister’s nephew in illegal sand mining case.

“Do the people of Punjab want a chief minister who faces serious charges of sand thefts and bribes in transfer and postings?” the AAP convener tweeted.

The tweet attack comes on a day when the ED arrested Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey in the illegal sand mining case. The arrest comes days after the central probe agency had raided Bhupinder Singh and his associates on January 18.

Chief minister Channi said he had no objections on the law taking its course.

But this is not the first time when Kejriwal has cornered Channi on charges of corruption. During his visit to Amritsar last December, the Delhi CM had accused his Punjab counterpart of patronising the sand mafia.

Demanding a probe, Kejriwal had alleged that rampant illegal sand mining was taking place in CM’s constituency Chamkaur Sahib.

Channi has been fiercely countering AAP’s charges of sand theft, calling it a bundle of lies.

Punjab votes in a single-phase election on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Topics
aam aadmi party indian national congress arvind kejriwal
