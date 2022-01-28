'Let us work for 5 years, If we don't...': Kejriwal's vote appeal in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked Punjab voters to give his party a chance by voting for them in the upcoming assembly elections. "Let us work for 5 years...If we don't work, next time neither I nor Bhagwant Mann will come to you for votes," he said at a rally in Adampur, Jalandhar.

Taking shots at his rivals -- Sukhbir Singh Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi -- he said, "They never abuse each other, they abuse me... as if I have looted Punjab." "I only say that I will make your school good... I will make electricity free... I do not care about these abuses," he said.

Earlier in the day, the AAP leader said Punjab needs an honest chief minister and urged people in the state to choose AAP over parties who have been accused of selling 'drugs' and 'sand'.

Assembly elections are set to be held in Punjab next month and Bhagwant Mann has been named as the chief ministerial candidate of AAP.

Speaking during the rally, Kejriwal promised Punjab free electricity for 24 hours like Delhi. "To get free electricity like Delhi you have to vote for AAP in the election", he said.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 20, and the Congress Party is fighting to keep control of one of the few states it governs on its own, while AAP is seeking votes on the basis of its work in the national capital.

Earlier, Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu lashed out at AAP for seeking votes on the basis of Delhi model and termed it “a terrible failure”. Speaking during a political campaign ahead of the polls on Thursday, he said, "The Delhi model is nothing but a sham. The model is marked by a failed medical and education system, water and air pollution, garbage mismanagement and lack of sanitation."