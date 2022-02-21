Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
punjab assembly election

Mann votes in Mohali, says everyone wants change in state

Mann, who is contesting from Dhuri assembly segment in Sangrur district, paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan in Mohali before casting his vote around 8am
AAP’s CM face for Punjab Bhagwant Mann after casting his vote in Mohali on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mohali : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Sunday cast his vote at Phase 3B1 in Mohali.

Mann, who is contesting from Dhuri assembly segment in Sangrur district, paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan in Mohali before casting his vote around 8am.

Later talking to the media, Mann said the AAP will win with a thumping majority and form the government in Punjab. He said everyone wants a change in the state which the AAP will bring.

Lashing out at both the Congress and BJP, he said both the parties have joined together for levelling allegations against the AAP but the people of the state know the truth and they will reject them, he said.

