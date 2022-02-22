Punjab: After poll grind, candidates unwind, spend time with families, friends

After month of rigorous campaigning for the assembly elections, political leaders in Punjab finally found the much-needed time to unwind and relax on Monday.

Most of them were confined to their homes with families while some met party workers. The Badal family gathered at its farmhouse in Muktsar’s Badal village where Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal soaked in the sunshine on his lawn. His son and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met his close aides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who cooked for his family, said, “After more than two months, I had a relaxed lunch at home with family and close relatives.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwa said he had planned to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple on Tuesday. “Today, I stayed at home and met party volunteers. I feel relaxed when I meet people and discuss social and political issues,” he added.

Senior Akali leader Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, who went to attend his niece’s wedding, said, “It is fun to be with the extended family after hectic days in political fields.”

Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon with his horse. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, besides his family, spent time with his horses and dogs. “For more than 30 days, I was not able to spend time with my family and pets. It was so relaxing to catch up with them,” he said.

‘We can never get free time’

According to Nabha’s SAD candidate Kabir Dass, political leaders can never get free time and “just relax”. “I got to spend quite a little time with my family and close friends, but it was relaxing to know that the ball is now in the voters’ court,” he said.

Congress candidate from Patiala Rural Mohit Mohindra spent his day meeting polling agents and party workers at his residence. “Feedback is very important post-elections,” Mohindra shared on his social media accounts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP’s Patiala Urban candidate Ajitpal Singh Kohli with his family and pet. (HT Photo)

AAPs’ Patiala Urban candidate Ajitpal Singh Kohli said he toured strongrooms to assess security arrangements. “The measures adopted by the authorities are not up to the mark,” Kohli rued.

Besides spending quality time with family members, Akali Dal candidate from Patiala Urban Harpal Juneja met party workers and leaders, and reviewed polling data across the constituency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress’ Sangrur candidate Vijay Inder Singla convening a meeting at his residence. (HT Photo)

Meetings to thank voters, party workers keep leaders busy

Congress’ Sangrur candidate Vijay Inder Singla on Monday convened meetings at his residence in what he called ‘relax mode’. However, he is planning to leave for Uttar Pradesh to campaign in favour of his party candidates. “I am feeling relaxed, but as elections are going on in UP, I will leave for the campaigning soon,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP’s Dirba candidate Harpal Singh Cheema with party workers. (HT Photo)

AAP’s Dirba candidate Harpal Singh Cheema visited his Sangrur residence on Sunday night. On Monday, he met party workers in Sangrur and Dirba. “I stayed home last night after a long time. I am still on the ground and holding meetings with party workers,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress candidate from Lehra Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, meanwhile, held meetings to thank her supporters at her residence. “My job is still going on as I am used to spend time with visitors,” she said.

Congress’ Kapurthala candidate Rana Gurjit Singh with his wife. (HT Photo)

A day spent well with a match of kabaddi, hearty meals

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress’ Kapurthala candidate Rana Gurjit Singh and his son Rana Inder Pratap Singh, along with their family, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and returned to attend another religious function and a kabaddi match. Rana Gurjit said he spent time with the entire family in the evening. His son Inder Pratap said he attended a wedding at Sultanpur Lodhi and then enjoyed a meal at home.

I went to temple in the morning, said BJP’s Jalandhar Central candidate Manoranjan Kalia, who spent his rest of the day relaxing and returning calls which he had missed. “I also met my supporters who had come to give feedback and later interacted with mediapersons. I dedicated my entire evening to my family,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates turn ‘flight mode’ on

“We used to leave for campaigning at 7am and come back after 9pm. Hardly did we give rest to out bodies during the canvassing. But now, I am very happy to spend time with my entire family and I am enjoying this,” said Gulzar Singh Ranike, SAD candidate from Attari.

Mobile phones of almost all prominent leaders were switched off on Monday.

SAD candidate from hot seat Amritsar East Bikram Singh Majithia shared pictures with his aides at his house in Amritsar, while AAP’s Amritsar North candidate Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh relaxed at home, as per his aide. In the evening, he spared time to thank his supporters for their help in the poll campaign through a social media post.

AAP’s Dakha candidate KNS Kang reading a newspaper at his farmhouse in Baddowal. (HT Photo)

Soaking in the sunshine

Ever since AAP chose KNS Kang to represent Dakha, he had no time to breathe. After around a month of hectic campaigning, Kang, who also runs a private college, announced a holiday on Monday. He was seen relaxing, reading a newspaper and basking in the warm sunshine at his farmhouse in Baddowal.

‘Happy to sleep for two hours more’

BJP’s Parveen Bansal, who contested from Ludhiana (North), said, “I was happy I could sleep for two extra hours on Monday. To relax my mind, I watched a movie and got a leg massage done.” Now, he said, I will spend some time with my family in the evening.

(With inputs from Vishal Joshi, Navrajdeep Singh, Avtar Singh, Gagandeep Jassowal, Surjit Singh, Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Harsimran Singh Batra)