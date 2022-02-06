Punjab assembly elections: Mohali witnessed a wave of development under Sidhu, says Manish Tiwari

The city has witnessed a wave of development in the past five years under Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, said party’s MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tiwari, while calling upon Mohali voters to ensure Sidhu’s fourth straight win in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing an election meeting in Kumbran village on Saturday, the MP said Sidhu had completed his job as the Mohal MLA to perfection in the last five years.

“All columns in his report card are ticked. Sidhu has taken care of improvement in medical infrastructure. A 350-bed new Civil Hospital in Sector 66 has been sanctioned and a 30-bed Community Health Centre in Phase 3B1 has been made operational,” Tiwari said.

“He has also taken care of education infrastructure by bringing Punjab’s fourth medical college in Mohali. To give further push to education, the foundation stone of Government Nursing College in Phase 6 has been laid. A BSc Nursing College is also being set up in the Government College right in front of the Medical College,” he added.

Congress candidate dismayed by AAP’s rise in Punjab: Kulwant Singh

Aam Aadmi Party’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh on Saturday said Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu was dismayed seeing the rise of the AAP in Mohali. Interacting with the media after door-to-door election campaign in Phase 3B2, and election meetings at Rudka and Siaon village, Kulwant said, “There is an AAP wave in entire Punjab. The time of fooling the people through alliances like SAD-BJP and SAD-BSP, and forming the Punjab Lok Congress party or contesting on Congress’ election symbol is over. This time people will bring change by voting for ‘broom’ and bring AAP government in Punjab.”

Sanitation will be improved: Vashisht

BJP candidate from Mohali Sanjeev Vashisht during his election campaign at Badmajra said had the Congress government worked in the last five years, people would not have had to experience hell-like living conditions.

BJP candidate from Mohali Sanjeev Vashisht during his election campaign in Badmajra, Mohali, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“Due to heaps of garbage in and around Badmajra, people are becoming sick. The Congress MLA has forgotten to work for Mohali and this area is an example,” he said.

Vashisht was accompanied by senior BJP leader Sukhwinder Singh Goldy and former BJP councillor Ashok Jha.

Will ensure Mohali has best health facilities in Punjab: Brar

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate from Mohali Ravneet Brar said if given a chance to serve Mohali constituency, he will ensure that the health services in the city were the best in Punjab.

On Saturday, Brar campaigned in Mauli Baidwan, Chilla, Premgarh, Bathlana, Dhirpur, Raipur Kalan, Shyampur, Gobindgarh, Giddadpur, Saidpur and Mojpur villages in the constituency.

During his campaign, he said government clinics will be opened in every sector and village of the constituency. Along with this, zone-wise diagnostic centres will be created in urban and rural areas so that people do not have to travel far for health services. Cooperatives will be further strengthened to enable better milk and vegetables to reach from villages to cities, he added.

Congress will form next govt in Punjab: Tinku

Congress candidate from Kharar Vijay Sharma Tinku claimed that the Congress will form the next government in Punjab and fulfil all promises made before elections.

Tinku was speaking at Manakpur Sharif village in Kharar, where around 20 sarpanches of the nearby villages assured him support.

Tinku appealed to the people of Kharar to exercise their voting right without any fear, greed or pressure. He said the Congress was fighting the elections with full vigour and had a roadmap for the development of every section of society.

Manifesto will consider problems of Dera Bassi area: Khanna

Sanjeev Khanna, BJP candidate from Dera Bassi, said through the election campaign he had gain a much better understanding of problems in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru.

As such, the BJP will soon launch its manifesto keeping these concerns in mind. During his election campaign on Saturday, Khanna interacted with residents of Chandigarh Enclave, AKS Homes and other housing societies on Patiala Road, and discussed their issues.

Sanjeev Khanna, BJP candidate from Dera Bassi, during a campaign meeting on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Congress govt brought major development projects in Dera Bassi, says Dhillon

Campaigning in Dera Bassi, Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon said major development projects in the constituency, such as bus stand, community centre and Maharana Partap Bhawan in Lalru, were initiated in the regime of the Congress government.

Besides, in Dera Bassi, a new bus stand and municipal council building were in the pipeline, while in Zirakpur, many new tubewells were installed.

He said in the last 10 years, the much-awaited Lalru-Handesra road was readied by the present Congress government, while the local MLA only indulged in “lollipop politics”.