Punjab assembly polls | 36,096 first-time voters weigh their options in Ludhiana

“Though I am voting for the first time, I want to make it count,” says 19-year-old Dhruv Sood of Singhpura, a computer-engineering student. He is among the 36,096 youngsters in the district who will be exercising their franchise for the first time: a responsibility they do not take lightly.

As the countdown to poll day (February 20), which will determine the fate of 175 candidates in fray for 14 Punjab assembly seats, begins, the majority voters have already decided whom they want to bring to power, but some are still in two minds.

On the verge of entering the job market, Sood wants to vote for change. “Leaders have been promising jobs to the youth since I was a child, but have reneged on their promised, once voted to power.”

Another first-time voter Abhishek Dwivedi, 19, a BDS student, feels that whichever party rules the state should not be struggling with infighting. “If leaders are busy fighting with each other, how will they focus on the development of the state and the welfare of its people.”

Pragun Aggarwal of Nehru Nagar, a BCom student, says, “I am really excited to cast my vote for the first-time. I have seen people flaunting their inked finger after casting their vote and I am looking forward to do the same. Since, I have seen development and beautification in my area, I will definitely vote for the incumbent MLA.”

While some have clearly picked sides, other are still weighing their options. Anuj Pal, 19, a student of GSSS, Multipurpose, Ludhiana says, “ I have yet to decide, which candidate to support.”

Yukta Fotidar, 20, a sustainable development student in Ludhiana, says she is excited to finally accompany her parents to the polling booth. “I feel so responsible.I will vote for the most deserving candidate and will not go by the huge banners or advertising material hanging everywhere in my area.”

Gill constituency has highest debutant voters, Ludhiana Central fewest

Gill constituency has the highest first-time voters (3,684), while Ludhiana Central has the fewest (1,433) debutant voters.

There are 2,568 first-time voters in Khanna; 3,020 new voters in Samrala; 3,616 in Sahnewal; 2,599 in Ludhiana East; 1,854 in Ludhiana South; 1,825 in Atam Nagar; 2,600 in Ludhiana West; 2,473 in Ludhiana North; 2,430 in Payal; 3,081 in Dakha, 2,573 in Raikot and 2,340 young voters in Jagraon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON