Punjab assembly polls: BJP star campaigners intensify canvassing in Amritsar

Seeing the election arena heating up with only around a week remaining before the state assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) star campaigners have intensified their canvassing in Punjab, especially in Amritsar city’s four seats where many heavyweights of the opposition parties are in the fray.

On Saturday, the minister of state (MoS) in the ministry of road transport and highways General VK Singh attended various election-related functions organised by two candidates — Sukhminder Singh Mintu, contesting from Amritsar (North), and Kumar Amit from Amritsar (West).

Similarly, minister of petroleum and natural gas of India Hardeep Singh Puri canvassed in favour of Amritsar (East) candidate Jagmohan Singh Raju and Amritsar (Central) candidate Ram Chawla.

From the Amritsar (East) segment, the BJP is facing a tough challenge from two heavyweights—Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD and Navjot Singh Sidhu of the Congress.

Similarly, the SAD has pitted BJP turncoat and former minister Anil Joshi as the Congress has fielded its incumbent MLA Sunil Dutti from the Amritsar-North constituency. The AAP has also been relying on its heavyweight former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh from this seat.

The Congress has also pitted its big leaders from Amritsar-Central and Amritsar-West constituencies, who are deputy chief minister OP Soni and cabinet minister Dr Raj Kumar Verka.

“Whatever the BJP has done, the people know,” said VK Singh while addressing mediapersons after attending a public meeting organised in favour of Sukhwinder Singh Pintu.

Launching an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Union minister said, “AAP’s foundation is based on a lie. Their work is to allure and mislead the people. However, the people know what to do.”

Answering a question about ED raids on chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, Singh said, “Congress always levels allegations. They can allege whatever they want, but the law will continue to take its course.”

Meanwhile, Hardeep Puri paid obeisance at the famous Sheedan Gurdwara in Amritsar. He also travelled in an electric rickshaw.

Replying to a media query over the Prime Minister’s visit in the coming days, Puri said, “The PM’s security is the responsibility of the state government. They have already committed a mistake and an inquiry committee has been probing the matter. The PM’s next programme will be decided from New Delhi and the state government will have to make preparations for this.”

Replying to Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu’s statement that “Sidhu would be the super CM, if Congress comes to the power”, Puri said, “The Congress party’s youth leader has recently made Channi as its CM candidate citing him as a poor person. But, he is not poor. He has declared ₹10 crore assets. How can a crorepati be a poor one.”

Puri said in Punjab, land and liquor mafias have been flourishing. “When the BJP’s government will come to the power, the mafias will be eradicated,” he said.

General VK Singh was also scheduled to visit the Baba Bakala constituency where the party has pitted SAD turncoat Manjit Singh Manna. However, the visit was cancelled without citing any reason. Sources said the BJP leader abstained from visiting Baba Bakala, which witnessed a protest by the farmers on Friday.