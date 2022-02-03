Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab elections: Over 20,000 employees to ensure free and fair polls in Ludhiana
punjab assembly election

Punjab elections: Over 20,000 employees to ensure free and fair polls in Ludhiana

The district administration conducted second randomisation at the District Administrative Complex, Ludhiana, to deploy manpower for the upcoming Punjab elections
Ludhiana DC Varinder Kumar said no stone should be left unturned for smooth conduct of Punjab assembly elections in district. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district administration on Thursday conducted second randomisation to deploy manpower for the upcoming assembly polls, schedule to take place on February 20, in the presence of district administration officers and representatives of the political parties, at the District Administrative Complex.

The randomisation was held in the presence of the general election observers Annavi Dinesh Kumar, Prabhanshu Kumar Srivastav, Dev Raj Dev, Shesh Nath, TN Venkatesh; district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and additional district election officer-cum-additional deputy commissioner (general) Rahul Chaba.

The randomisation was held for deployment of around 20,000 employees from centre and state governments, banks and public sector undertakings, who have been assigned duties such as counting, polling and supporting staff, besides utilising their services for micro-observers.

Several employees have been deputed as presiding officers (PRO), polling officers (PO) during the polls and adequate staff would also be deputed for counting to be held on March 10.

DC said, “Around 20,000 employees including polling staff and returning officer’s supporting staff have been deployed on poll duties in the district. No stone should be left unturned for smooth conduct of elections in district.”

