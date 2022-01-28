Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Punjab polls: BJP fields Sanjeev Vashisht from Mohali
Punjab polls: BJP fields Sanjeev Vashisht from Mohali

Sanjeev Vashisht, 48, is a state executive member of the Punjab BJP and also a member of the advisory committee, Chandigarh International Airport
Sanjeev Vashisht’s name was in BJP’s list of 27 candidates declared on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared Sanjeev Vashisht as its candidate from the Mohali constituency for the Punjab assembly elections scheduled on February 20.

Vashisht, 48, a state executive member of the Punjab BJP, is also a member of the advisory committee, Chandigarh International Airport, and a former president of the Mohali Industries Association.

His name figured in the list of 27 candidates declared on Thursday.

“I am thankful to the party high command for posing faith in me. If voted to power, we will make Mohali the state’s number 1 city. People have already lost faith in both the Congress and SAD, while AAP has been making false promises to the people of Mohali,” said Vashisht.

With this, Mohali is set to witness a multi-cornered contest with three-time Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu once again in the fray, the SAD-BSP alliance fielding Parvinder Singh Sohana, the Aam Aam Party (AAP) picking former mayor Kulwant Singh, and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha choosing Ravneet Brar as its face.

Sidhu had won the seat in 2017 by securing 66,844 votes amid tough fight by AAP’s Narinder Singh, who got 38,971 votes.

In the municipal corporation elections held in April 2021, the Congress had won 37 of the 50 seats; while the Azad group, led by former mayor Kulwant Singh, had clinched 11 seats. Both the BJP and the SAD had drawn a blank.

    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

