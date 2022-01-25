Punjab polls: Congress uses 'Avengers' clip to target Opposition

Less than a month before assembly elections in Punjab, the ruling Congress party tweeted a video showing an epic fighting scene from a Hollywood blockbuster to claim that it will retain the throne in the northern state.

The video, posted on Monday with the hashtag #CongressHiAyegi, depicts a scene from the Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

In the video, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is shown as Thor, state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu as Captain America and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Bruce Banner (his alter ego is Hulk).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal are shown as 'aliens'. Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) president Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal are also shown as aliens.

The scene shows how chief minister Channi, together with his 'fellow avengers' Captain America (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and Bruce Banner (Rahul Gandhi), repel an alien attack.

The Congress' promotional video comes at a time when Channi is facing political heat over the Enforcement Directorate's raids on his nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey in connection with an illegal sand mining case in 2018.

The opposition parties in Punjab have claimed that Channi is linked to the case. The chief minister has denied any link with his nephew’s activities and said that the ED's raids are a political vendetta by the Union government, adding they are also a way of putting pressure before the elections.

Elections on all 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 10.