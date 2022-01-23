Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: High command to decide CM face, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Punjab polls: High command to decide CM face, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress takes decisions after analysing the qualities of every leader. I have full faith in the party. There is a party high command to decide CM face for the upcoming Punjab polls, says Sidhu
Published on Jan 23, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByAsian News International, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said the party high command will decide the chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 20.

“Congress takes decisions after analysing the qualities of every leader. I have full faith in the party. There is a party high command to decide CM face. Whatever the party high command will decide, we will accept the decision,” Sidhu told ANI when asked about the Congress CM face in the assembly elections.

The senior Congress leader slammed AAP-projected chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann in the ensuing elections who he said neither can hold a press conference nor give any statement without consulting party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Sign out