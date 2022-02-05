Punjab polls: Only 38% of candidates in Patiala’s 8 segments are graduate or above

Patiala: Of the 32 candidates contesting assembly elections in eight segments of Patiala district, only 38% are graduates or above and 6% are under-matric.

According to affidavits filed by candidates, 31% are higher secondary pass, 16% hold masters’ degree, 9% have cleared Class 10 and 6% are under-matric.

“The educational qualification holds the key as these politicians decide the future of the younger generation, which is more qualified than most of the politicians contesting elections,” said Ajaib Singh, a student leader at Punjabi University, Patiala.

In Patiala Urban constituency, a political hot seat, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is banking on a law graduate, Harpal Juneja, against four-time MLA and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who is an IMA pass-out. AAP candidate Ajitpal Singh Kohli holds a masters’ degree in English, while Congress candidate Vishnu Sharma is Class 9 pass.

In Patiala Rural, which is combination of both rural and urban areas, Congress’ Mohit Mohindra is a law graduate and is contesting against AAP’s Dr Balbir Singh, who is MS in ophthalmology. PLC’s Sanjeev Sharma Bittu and SAD’s Jaspal Singh have mentioned higher secondary education in their affidavits.

In Rajpura, again an urban area, all the candidates, including SAD’s Charanjit Singh Brar, Congress’ Hardial Kamboj and AAP’s Neena Mittal are graduates.

In Shutrana, which is a rural belt, the SAD has fielded sitting MLA Vaninder Kaur Loomba, who is masters in economics, while Congress’ first-timer Darbara Singh is MPhil. The AAP candidate from the segment, Kulwant, holds matriculation certificate.

In Sanour constituency, a densely rural area, Congress’ Harinderpal Singh Harry Mann is a law graduate and is pitted against SAD’s Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, who is a BTech and a law graduate. Bikramjit Inder Singh Chahal, a PLC candidate, is a graduate in commerce, while AAP candidate Harmit Singh has studied till higher secondary (10+2).

Meanwhile, Samana has two graduate candidates, including SAD’s Surjit Singh Rakhra and Congress’ Rajinder Singh, while AAP’s Chetan Singh is higher secondary qualified.

In Nabha, former cabinet minister and Congress candidate Sadhu Singh Dharamsot is matric pass, while his opponents, including AAP’s Gurdev Mann, BJP’s Gurpreet Singh and SAD’s Kabir Dass possess higher secondary certificates.

In Ghanaur, Congress’ sitting MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur is under-matric and is contesting against SAD’s Prem Singh Chandumajra, who holds masters’ degrees in economics and political science. AAP candidate Gurlal Singh, famous kabaddi player, is under-graduate.

