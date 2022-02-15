Punjab polls: Opposition parties colluding to defeat AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding to defeat AAP in the Punjab Assembly polls.

Kejriwal said all traditional parties are in connivance to defeat AAP. “Together they are abusing me and our chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann and conspiring against us,” he said, while addressing a press conference in Amritsar.

He said, “Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi only attacks me and Bhagwant Mann, but he does not speak anything against Sukhbir Badal and the BJP. Sukhbir also abuses me and Mann, but does not say anything to his old allies the BJP and the Congress. On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi and Amit Shah were also attacking us in their rallies. Together they all want to somehow prevent AAP from forming a government in Punjab. Actually, these people have gathered not to defeat AAP but to defeat Punjab. The way these people have been looting Punjab for the last 70 years, they want to loot in the same way in future also. They are afraid that if the AAP government is formed in Punjab, their loot business will stop forever.”

Kejriwal said their aim is to fix the education and medical system of Punjab, to improve the condition of electricity, water and agriculture. “We want to get the youth out of the clutches of drugs and give them good education and employment. We want to give the strictest punishment to all the culprits and masterminds of all sacrilege cases, so that no one dares to commit such crime again. On the other hand, the only target of the Congress, the BJP and the Akali Dal is to defeat the AAP,” he said.

Appealing to the people, he said this time they (people) have the option of a good and honest party in the form of AAP. “This time you have to vote together to save Punjab. Vote to save your children’s future. This time we together have to defeat these corrupt traditional parties to form a corruption-free government,” the Delhi CM said.

He appealed to the people to be aware of the distribution of liquor and money just before the elections and said nowadays corrupt parties will lure you with liquor and money to buy votes, but this time don’t be misled. “Don’t put your future at stake in the pursuit of little money and alcohol. Before voting on February 20, think about the future of your children,” he said.

Kejriwal said, “In the last 70 years, the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP have not given anything to the people of their cadre, let alone facilitating the common man. These parties only fooled people to get votes. So, leave traditional parties and vote for AAP once. I promise you won’t have to look back.”

Holds roadshow in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held roadshows in Hoshiarpur and Sham Churasi segments in favour of party nominees Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Ravjot Singh. Addressing gatherings, he claimed that each vote polled in favour of AAP would help in establishing an honest government in Punjab.

He promised to end “parcha raj”, stating that false cases registered against the common man and youth would be cancelled. He also promised to set up healthcare centres across the state to provide the best health facilities to the people on the lines of Delhi.