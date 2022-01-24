Punjab polls: Sidhu calls Kejriwal 'masquerader’ on mission to fool people

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'masquerader' who tries to fake a perception.

The cricket-turned-politician said Kejriwal’s claims of receiving about 21 lakh messages on a number launched by the party to know who should be the chief ministerial face was a "scam to trick people".

“Arvind Kejriwal launched a number for (AAP) CM face and said he received about 21 lakh messages... Even if it's 24*7, a private number would not receive over 5,000 messages or calls. It is a scam to trick people. He is a 'masquerader', trying to fake a perception,” Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Arvind Kejriwal is a 'scamster'. The Congress has lodged a complaint over this issue to the Election Commission… A show-cause notice has been sent,” he added.

“He's trying to fool the people of Punjab through his dirty tricks… The AAP has created a hybrid model of fake news,” Sidhu further said.

Also read | Punjab elections: Sidhu complains to EC against AAP’s phone survey

Two days ago, Sidhu had said Kejriwal was misleading the people of Punjab and that he wanted to run the state through remote control.

"Kejriwal always tries to mislead people here. Many leaders from his party joined Congress. The party will be swept away from Punjab this time. AAP wants to run Punjab with remote control, however, this cannot happen here."

He had further asked Kejriwal to clear his stand on the "Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue" and how he gave private licences to liquor contractor Ponty Chadha in Delhi.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the last assembly election held in 2017, the Congress had formed the government in the state under Amarinder Singh, who quit and floated his own party following a major tussle with Sidhu. The AAP had finished second.

