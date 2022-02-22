Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: Three-tier security at centres storing EVMs

After Sunday’s polling in Punjab, the Election Commission of India (ECI) shifted the EVMs and related equipment in strong rooms at 66 locations in the state
A three-tier security has been made at all 117 strong rooms storing electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines across Punjab after the completion of polls.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : A three-tier security has been made at all 117 strong rooms storing electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines across Punjab after the completion of polls. The counting of votes for the 117 assembly seats in the state will take place on March 10.

After Sunday’s polling, the Election Commission of India (ECI) shifted the EVMs and related equipment in strong rooms at 66 locations in the state.

According to the ECI protocol, power supply in the strong rooms has been disconnected and windows and doors have been sealed with brick walls. “Paramilitary forces have been positioned along the strong rooms, with the state armed police force the state forming the second and the third security ring,” said an ECI official not willing to be quoted.

Other than the security forces, no one is allowed to go close to the strong rooms. “The returning officers (sub-divisional magistrates) and district elections officers (deputy commissioners) are suppose to visit these locations regularly to take stock of the situation,” added the official. To guard these strong rooms, 50 to 60 companies of paramilitary forces have been retained in the state.

The counting of votes will also take place at the same locations.

“The data is kept in the EVMS for at least a year after the polls. In case of an election petition, the EVMs of the particular constituency are preserved until the petition is decided,” added the official.

