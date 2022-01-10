Sonu Sood's sister Malvika joins Congress in Punjab, Sidhu says ‘gamechanger’

Bollywood actor and welfare worker Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party’s Punjab unit head Navjot Singh Sidhu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malvika’s joining event was held at the Sood residence in Punjab’s Moga district. As Channi hailed Malvika’s entry, Sidhu described the development as a "game-changer" ahead of the February 14 assembly polls.

"It is very rare that a party chief and the chief minister both have gone to someone's home to grant the honour, and she deserves it," Sidhu said.

Asked if Malvika would fight the election from the Moga assembly constituency, Channi indicated that she would be the party's choice.

“Sonu Sood is known all over the world for his humanity and kindness and today a member from that family is joining us. It's a fortunate thing that a person from such a good family is coming to our party. She is an educated woman,” Channi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is a matter of great happiness for us that a young woman who has earned a name for herself by running an NGO and dedicated herself to the people's service is joining our party," Sidhu said while welcoming her into the Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonu Sood, who hails from Moga, had earlier also said that his sister has done a lot of "amazing" work in the past. The actor had last year in November said his sister would join politics.

The actor is known for his humanitarian works, both Sidhu and Channi said while talking to reporters.

Referring to Malvika Sood's joining the Congress, Sidhu said, "In the cricketing world, it is called a game-changer. She is a young and educated woman, and her education as a software engineer would help her in her life ahead," Sidhu said.

Malvika said she has taken the political plunge to dedicate herself to serve the people.

(With inputs from agencies)