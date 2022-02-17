Those raking up Hindu-Sikh issue playing into ISI’s hands: Manish Tewari

In a veiled attack on former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, senior party leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday said that those raking up the Hindu-Sikh issue in the state are playing into the hands of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Tewari, who represents Anandpur Sahib in the Lok Sabha, said he was the only elected Hindu MP from Ludhiana since 1952, and won the 2019 elections from the birthplace of Khalsa Panth.

“Why is that the issue of a Hindu CM face arises in the Congress suddenly ahead of elections? I want to ask these leaders what have they done for Hindus in the state?” he said, adding that people of the state have never resorted to sectarian politics and believe in Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

‘It is not in my character to shift parties’

Meanwhile, denying rumours about him quitting the Congress to join Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress, Tewari said such claims were “shameful” and he won’t leave the party for which he and his family have worked for more than 40 years.

The MP, who was addressing media persons in Ludhiana, said: “I am a part of the Congress, my family members have laid down their lives for the party. It is not in my character to shift parties. I had a relationship with Captain Sahab earlier and continue to have it today, and will have it tomorrow as well... That is a different matter. As far as my politics is concerned, I am campaigning for the Congress whenever anyone calls me.”

Later in a cryptic message, Tewari posted an Urdu couplet on Twitter: “Main bolta hun to ilm hai bagawat ka, main chup rahun to bebasi si hoti hai (If I speak, it is seen as a sign of revolt, but if I keep quiet, I feel helpless.”

Earlier, at the press conference, Tewari also termed the decision of senior leaders to quit the party just ahead of the assembly polls “unfortunate” and a matter of “grave concern”.

Citing former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar’s resignation from the Congress, Tewari said he is a good person and a good lawyer who makes good arguments. “Many of the things he has said are true. Many people are worried about the leadership issue. But this could have been said after the polls,” he said, while also hinting that Kumar could be eyeing a Rajya Sabha berth.

Calls Channi immature, AAP clueless

Tewari also had a word of advise for Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who he called “immature” for his repeated remarks at rallies that the Congress had got only 111 days to work.

“It is childish and immature of Channi to say that the first four-and-a-half years of Congress regime in Punjab do not count. We have worked for whole five years and by making such statements he is undermining all the work that has been done in the last five years,” said Tewari.

The 111-day period refers to the time from when Channi took charge as the CM after Capt Amarinder Singh’s ouster in September last year and the imposition of model code of conduct in Punjab last month.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Tewari said Punjab is a border state and faces unique challenges, and those who talk of “cleaning” Punjab will take five years to understand the state and its varied socio-economic and political factors.

“Congress is the only party that understands the issues of Punjab and understands the ground situation well. They have experience on how to make the government work. The mandate should be in our favour,” he said.