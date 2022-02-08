Vote for party that rules at Centre: Pak Sikh MLA Arora advises Punjab voters

There is a piece of advice to the Punjab voters from an elected Sikh representative on the other side of the border. One of two Sikh MLAs in Pakistan’s Punjab assembly, Ramesh Singh Arora, has asked the electorate to give a decisive mandate in favour of the party that rules at the Centre. “A state government having a bonding with the Centre brings prosperity,” he told HT in a telephonic conversation.

Arora, who represents Narowal, one of the nine constituencies reserved for the minority candidates, was upbeat over opening of the Kartarpur corridor with the efforts of both Indian and Pakistan governments. He stressed for reopening of direct trade routes between the two countries.

“East Punjab is key for India and Pakistan relations, so there needs to be a stable government,” he said. In case the geo-economy opens up, Punjab on both sides will be benefitted, said Arora, who was in Indian Punjab in 2014 to attend the NRI Sammelan.

He is the general secretary of the minorities’ wing of Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League and also runs an NGO. Pakistan Punjab’s assembly has 372 MLAs, out of which nine are from the minority communities.

“Indian Punjab is an agrarian state that supplies food grain to the entire country and if borders open up for trade, both sides will be benefitted,” he said, citing the example of free trade in European countries.