‘What if Channi’s premises were…’: AAP on ED raids on Punjab CM’s nephew

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday took a jibe at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate on the premises of his nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that according to available information, cash worth ₹10 crore, bank entries of ₹56 crore, luxury cars, around ₹21 lakh of gold and property papers have been seized during the ongoing raid.

“If so many things have been found from Punjab CM's nephew, how much of such valuables will be found if the ED raids other nephews and relatives of the chief minister,” Chadha said.

Chadha added that Channi's nephew did not have much wealth even till a few months ago. “All this wealth was accumulated in the last 111 days, the same period since Channi became the chief minister of Punjab.”

“Just imagine how much wealth would be discovered if raids were conducted on his (Channi) own premises,” the AAP spokesperson further said.

However, Chadha slammed the raids conducted on his party members. “The Narendra Modi government unleashed all its central agencies on AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. Whenever raids were carried out on Kejriwal and his ministers, not more than 10 mufflers were found.”

Drawing a comparison between the AAP and Congress, Chadha told reporters “When raids are conducted on Arvind Kejriwal, agencies find only 10 mufflers. On the other hand, when Punjab CM's nephew is raided, crores of money are found.”

The ED raids on Punjab CM Channi's nephew and others as a part of its probe against the 'sand mafia' have triggered a major political war in Punjab, which is set to go to elections next month.

The Congress, which is currently in the eye of the storm, has hit back at the AAP and the BJP-ruled Centre, saying that both the parties are working together to malign the chief minister.

“The BJP and Arvind Kejriwal are unable to digest the fact that how a Dalit took over as the chief minister of Punjab," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Tuesday and added that Kejriwal was the first person to attack Channi over these raids.

Channi, meanwhile, has said that the raids were a way of putting pressure before the assembly elections.

