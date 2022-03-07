‘Will accept people’s mandate on 10th’: Bhagwant Mann on forecast of AAP win in Punjab

Several leading exit polls on Monday predicted a clean sweep for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, where currently the Congress is in power. Yet a few others indicated a hung assembly, but at the same time giving an edge to AAP.

Hoping to make a significant mark in the border state this time round, the Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party had projected Bhagwant Mann, the state unit chief of AAP, as its chief ministerial face.

“It is the people’s mandate in whose hands they will place the reins of the future of their children, youth, elderlies for the next 5 years. The mandate is locked in the machines (EVMs). Results will come on 10th; we will accept the mandate of the people,” Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s CM nominee for Punjab said reacting to the trends displayed by the exit polls on Monday evening.

A majority of exit polls broadcast by popular television channels were unanimous in predicting a victory for AAP in Punjab with India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicting 76-90 seats for the party and the Times Now-Veto exit poll forecasting a mammoth 70 seats in the 117 member state assembly for the party.

An exit poll is a survey of voters taken while they are leaving polling stations in various states after casting their vote. Several television channels and other media organisations carry out exit polls using different methods and sample surveys.

Exit polls, traditionally have also been known to be way off the mark but sometimes such polls also manage to capture the mood of the people and hence predict the mandate which follows correctly.

Punjab has a total of 117 assembly constituencies, polling for which was held last month on February 20. The results for the assembly polls will be announced in a couple of days on March 10.

In the recently-concluded 2022 assembly polls, Punjab recorded nearly 72 per cent voter turnout. The voting figures took quite a few political observers by surprise since there was a fall of 5.45% in the voter turnout when compared to the last assembly polls held in 2017. The turnout then was recorded at 77.4%.

In Punjab, this is the lowest voting percentage when compared to that recorded in the three previous assembly elections.

