Ahead of state assembly polls, Amit Shah visits Suchindram Temple in Tamil Nadu

ANI, Kanyakumari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyan -- a door-to-door campaign at Suchindram Town in Kanyakumari. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Suchindram Temple, Kanyakumari during his visit to Tamil Nadu ahead of state Assembly polls.

Shah was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and supporters during his visit to the temple.

As per the schedule of his visit to the state, Shah will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyan -- a door-to-door campaign at Suchindram Town in Kanyakumari.

Shah will also hold a roadshow from Hindu college to Veppamodu Kamraj statue in Kanyakumari.

This is Shah's second visit to the state in a week. Last Sunday, he visited Chennai and met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

BJP is contesting Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The AIADMK late Friday night announced that it allocated 20 Assembly constituencies to the BJP for the ensuing elections along with the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for 234 constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu.

Later in the day, Shah is scheduled to attend the valedictory function of BJP Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram.

