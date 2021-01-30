BJP, AIADMK will continue alliance for Tamil Nadu assembly elections, says Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will continue their alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the central party's JP Nadda announced on Saturday. Nadda, who is on a visit to Tamil Nadu to take stock of the party's affairs and poll preparedness, made the announcement during a rally in Madurai.

"I would like to share with you and declare here that the BJP has decided that in the coming times, BJP along with AIADMK and other like-minded parties will contest the elections," Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nadda also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated projects like the defence corridor for Tamil Nadu while the state was 'ignored' during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime. Praising Tamil as the world's oldest language, Nadda said when the right person assumed the right place, it leads to right decisions.

The AIADMK and BJP had come together during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and decided to fight the assembly polls together in Tamil Nadu.

The latest announcement has given rest to speculation claiming a rife between the AIADMK and the BJP. In December last year, the AIADMK refused to give a nod to the BJP for the Vetrivel Yatra (victorious spear march) in the state. The permission was denied citing Covid-19 guidelines. However, in its mouthpiece, Namadhu Amma (Our Mother), it had stated, "Tamil Nadu will not allow any procession or yatra that seeks to divide people in the name of caste or religion.”

Earlier in the day, Nadda had offered prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai during his second visit to the state this month. He had visited Tamil Nadu on January 14.

Elections are likely to be held in the southern state for the 234 seats of the legislative assembly in April-May this year.