BJP releases manifesto for Tamil Nadu polls: List of key promises
Among the major promises made by the BJP in its manifesto are 50 lakh new jobs and home delivery of ration.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:14 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. It seeks to lay put the party's plan which it will put in place if it comes to power.
The BJP has again chosen All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as its election partner. The AIADMK won the last Assembly election in 2016.
Here are the list of promises made by BJP in its manifesto:
- Fishermen to get ₹6,000 assistance annually like farmers
- Separate budget for agriculture like other BJP states
- 60-lakh job opportunities will be generated
- Tamil Nadu to be made number 1 state in south India in ease of doing business
- A separate board of Hindu scholars and saints to be handed over temple administration
- Total prohibition across Tamil Nadu
- Free driving license for two-wheelers for girls between 18 and 23
- Free tablets for students of Class 8 and 9
- Multi-specialty hospitals in all districts
- Free piped drinking water supply to all homes by 2022 under Jal Jeevan Mission
- Ban on sand mining for five years to protect riverbeds
- Chennai Corporation to be divided into 3 like Delhi
- Anti-cow slaughter act to be implemented. There will be ban on movement of cows to Kerala and other states for beef.
- Anti-conversation law will be enacted to criminalise religious conversation.
- ₹1 lakh to be deposited in the name of a girl child born to a below the poverty line (BPL) family
- It has also promised to fully implement the National Education Policy
- Jallikattu players will be included in sports quota, the BJP has said in its manifesto
- Chennai and other hospitals in major Tamil Nadu cities will be connected through air ambulances
- Apart form this, a bench of Madras high court has also been promised in Coimbatore
