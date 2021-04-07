Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / EC notice to DMK's Udhayanidhi for remarks on Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj
tamil nadu assembly election

EC notice to DMK's Udhayanidhi for remarks on Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj

“Udhayanidhi’s comments are ridiculous, defamatory and libelous in nature, slandering the office of the Prime Minister,” said BJP’s general secretary Karu Nagarajan in his letter to ECI.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 06:54 AM IST
The poll body’s notice comes after the BJP filed a complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin on April 2.(ANI Photo)

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued a notice to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) candidate Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comment that late Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj died due to pressure exerted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“He will explain his position tomorrow (Wednesday),” said DMK MP and spokesperson TKS Elangovan.

The poll body’s notice comes after the BJP filed a complaint against him on April 2.

Udhayanidhi had made the comments in reaction to Modi’s criticism against him at a rally in Dharapuram on March 30, where he said, “The crown prince (Udhayanidhi) has sidelined several leaders in the DMK to come up.”

Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj and Jaitley’s daughter Sonali Jaitley had criticised Udhayanidhi for his comment.

“...I know there is election pressure, but I won’t stay silent when you lie and disrespect my father’s memory.” “Dad @arunjaitley & Shri @narendramodi ji shared a special bond that was beyond politics. I pray you are lucky enough to know such friendship...,” Sonali Jaitley had tweeted.

