PM Modi to visit poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Feb 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on February 25, the government announced in a release on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in both the regions, it further said.

According to the details of the visit shared by the government, PM Modi will inaugurate the Neyveli New Thermal Power Project in Tamil Nadu, built at the cost of about ₹8,000 crore and designed to generate power of 1,000 MegaWatt. He will also inaugurate the living quarters constructed under the Center’s flagship scheme of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), it added. Four such living quarters have been constructed throughout the state, at the cost of over ₹330 crore.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCC) in nine Smart Cities including Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi, to foster data based decision making and integration of essential government services, the government release said.

In Puducherry, he will flag off the widening of NH45-A, by converting it into a four-laned highway. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for a medical college building in Karaikal district, construction of which is estimated to cost ₹491 crore, and a minor port under the Sagarmala Scheme, the government said. It is aimed at increasing connectivity with the metropolitan city of Chennai.

A 100-bed girls' hostel, built at a cost of ₹12 crore for female athletes, inauguration of reconstructed Marie building, which has been designated a heritage site are the other engagements of PM Modi in Puducherry.

The Prime Minister has undertaken a series of tours to states scheduled for Assembly polls in 2021. On February 22, he inaugurated developmental projects worth over ₹3,000 crore in the state of Assam.