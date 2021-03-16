Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Assembly Election / TN assembly polls: Several candidates file papers on day 3 of nominations, total nominations cross 1,200
tamil nadu assembly election

TN assembly polls: Several candidates file papers on day 3 of nominations, total nominations cross 1,200

Since the nomination process began on March 12, 1,223 people including 210 women candidates have filed the papers, according to EC statistics.
PTI, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Single phase polling to 234 seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 6.(HT File Photo)

Scores of candidates, including an incumbent minister and a former minister each, filed nominations on Tuesday for the April 6 Tamil Nadu polls, with the number crossing 1,200.

AIADMK leader and Animal Husbandary Minister K Rathakrishnan (Udumalaipettai) and former DMK Minister I Periyasamy (Athoor) were among those who filed nomintaion Tuesday.

So far, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman have filed their nominations from various constituencies in the state.

Single phase polling to 234 seats is scheduled on April 6, with the AIADMK seeking to earn a record third term while the DMK is keen to unseat its rival at the end of its ten-year stint in the ruling saddle.

Dhinakaran, Haasan and Seeman are aiming to put up a good show and upset the two Dravidian majors.

Nomination closes on March 19.

