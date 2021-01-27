VK Sasikala to be released today

xpelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader, VK Sasikala, will be released from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara prison on Wednesday morning after serving a four-year jail term in the disproportionate assets case.

She will, however, continue to be treated in Bengaluru as she was hospitalised last week for a severe Covid-19 infection.

The Victoria hospital’s medical bulletin said that the 66-year-old is asymptomatic and is stable.

“The sentence completion certificate has been processed and Sasikala will sign it in the hospital for her release between 10 and 11am on Wednesday,” her lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian said.

The AIADMK’s top leaders have issued a gag order to party members. “Any party will not want the attention to be deviated to her release,” said a senior party leader on condition of anonymity.

The party wants to ensure that there are no defections with less than four months to go for assembly elections.

The party has taken a firm stand that Sasikala will not be allowed to return to the fold.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), floated by Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran, has planned an elaborate welcome for her.

“AMMK cadre as well as several AIADMK members I’m in touch with are looking forward to her release and want her to take back the position of general secretary,” AMMK’s deputy general secretary, G Senthamizhan, said.

According to political analysts, Sasikala may not act until the elections are over.

“If the AIADMK is divided, it will only benefit the DMK and Sasikala may be open to compromises,” says political commentator Maalan Narayanan.

