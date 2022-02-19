Tamil Nadu Local Body Election 2022: Voting underway amid tight security

Voting for urban civic bodies in over 31,000 polling stations across 38 districts of Tamil Nadu started at 7am on Saturday amid tight security and Covid-appropriate arrangements. Among other measures were installations of ramps to ensure hassle-free polling experience for the differently abled. The elections are being conducted in a single phase after a gap of 11 years.

Polling is scheduled to go on till 6pm with the final one hour earmarked for coronavirus-positive voters. Counting of votes will take place on February 22.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has said polling stations will be monitored through web streaming and CCTV cameras placed at all locations. As many as one lakh police personnel have been deployed for security.

A total of 57,778 candidates are in fray for the election to 12,607 ward member posts in 648 urban local bodies, including 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats.

Of these, Chennai has a total of 5,013 polling booths of which 213 have been identified as vulnerable and 54 as 'critical' going by past experience. The Tamil Nadu Police said adequate security arrangements have been put in place, adding 390 mobile parties and a total of 22,000 police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure peaceful polling.

In nearby Tiruvallur district, elections are underway for 315 ward members in eight town panchayats, six municipalities, besides the Avadi municipal corporation. In Tiruvannamalai, voting is underway in 454 polling stations to elect 273 ward members for 10 town panchayats and four municipalities. Polls for all the 12 wards in Kadambur town panchayat in Thoothukudi district were cancelled due to violations.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies are jointly fighting the polls against main opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), while its partners like the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are contesting the civic polls on their own. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) are among others who are in the fray.

Elections were announced by the State Election Commission last month.